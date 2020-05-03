Maltese Emergency Doctor Warns People Not To Grow Lax On Social Distancing: ‘We’re Going To Regret It’

An emergency doctor at Mater Dei has publicly urged people not to grow lax on social distancing, warning Malta will regret it.

“If anyone thinks COVID-19 is a normal and non-deadly flu, that it cannot get out of control in Malta or that the virus has been eliminated in Malta, then continue gathering in crowds outdoors,” Dr Michael Spiteri wrote on Facebook.

“However, we will regret and if, God forbid, we ever lose control, it will cost us twice us much to regain control of the reins. The choice is in your hands. Thank you to those who are being prudent and let’s keep on obeying the health authorities’ directives.”