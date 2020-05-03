Maltese Emergency Doctor Warns People Not To Grow Lax On Social Distancing: ‘We’re Going To Regret It’
An emergency doctor at Mater Dei has publicly urged people not to grow lax on social distancing, warning Malta will regret it.
“If anyone thinks COVID-19 is a normal and non-deadly flu, that it cannot get out of control in Malta or that the virus has been eliminated in Malta, then continue gathering in crowds outdoors,” Dr Michael Spiteri wrote on Facebook.
“However, we will regret and if, God forbid, we ever lose control, it will cost us twice us much to regain control of the reins. The choice is in your hands. Thank you to those who are being prudent and let’s keep on obeying the health authorities’ directives.”
Dr Spiteri’s appeal comes a day before Malta starts loosening its COVID-19 restrictions. Non-essential retail shops will be allowed to reopen under certain health and safety guidelines, travel restrictions between Malta and Gozo will be lifted and public gatherings of up to four people will be allowed, up from the current three.
Despite regular statements by the health authorities that Malta isn’t out of the woods yet, several people have warned that some are ignoring the social distancing guidelines.
In particular, a photo showing several bikers gathered along the Coast Road went viral today. Lovin Malta has asked the police whether it has investigated this case and whether the people concerned have been fined.
Cover photo: Left: Dr Michael Spiteri, Right: A photo of bikers along the Coast Road that went viral on social media today