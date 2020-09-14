د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Drama Teacher Heartbroken About Stifling Virus Restrictions For Students

A performing arts teacher is heartbroken about the way COVID-19 restrictions for schools would drastically affect the way lessons are held.

“My heart is broken that I cannot teach my students the full extent of the subject,” a secondary school teacher whose identity is known to Lovin Malta lamented.

“I have to admit that the lack of concerts or performances, games, sports and other interactions of the like is extremely sad. And absolutely no one is to blame except for the virus that has taken over our lives for the last six months.”

According to guidelines, staff and students over the age of 11 must wear masks during school hours and must maintain a two-metre distance at all times to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

And when it comes to school activities, where an increased chance of respiratory droplets exchange is present, it is recommended that school staples including loud speech, singing, choir practice and sports be avoided or held with increased mitigation measures or exclusively outdoors.

“I’m eager to go back to the old times,” the educator explained. “However I am confident that the upcoming obstacles will bring forth a new perspective to student and teachers. It could bring about a deeper appreciation for the arts. I believe that if we ever come out of this situation, us artists will proceed tenaciously and determined to get back to what we have been missing out on for so long”.

While the highly anticipated guidelines for primary and secondary schools were published at the end of August, kindergartens, university, sixth forms and MCAST have yet to know how things will work ahead of reopening at the end of September.

Last week, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said these will be published “imminently”.

What do you think of the COVID-19 regulations for schools?

