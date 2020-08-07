Maltese Doctors Will Begin Performing Elective Surgeries Again But Won’t See Outpatients

A directive to postpone elective surgeries has been repealed following the announcement of stricter COVID-19 measures earlier today.

However, the directive related to outpatient appointments is still in place.

“The Medical Association of Malta recognises that the Prime Minister and the Health Minister are acknowledging that a public health problem is present and measures need to be taken,” it said in a press release.

“The compulsory wearing of masks indoors and the introduction of fines and enforcement in this regard are welcome.”

Doctors will continue to perform elective surgeries on Monday 10th August following fruitful discussions with Health Minister Chris Fearne earlier today.

A set of new COVID-19 measures were introduced this morning including no more than 100 people at an indoor event, 300 people for outdoor events and the cancellation of all mass events.

A €50 fine will be enforced for those who do not wear masks on public transport, stores, the airport and the Gozo ferry.

“However, MAM would like to reiterate its disapproval of unwarranted interference in the work of the Superintendent of Public Health, where mass activities like parties up to 300 are being allowed. It is very clear that such parties will not control but rather increase the spread of the virus as shown in every textbook of epidemiology,” it said.

Earlier today, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses suspended its industrial action after an eight-hour marathon of discussions with Robert Abela and Fearne.

Malta currently has a total of 311 active COVID-19 cases following the announcement of 49 new cases today.

