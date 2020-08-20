Maltese Doctors Carry One-Hour Long Strike Following U-Turn On Government Measures: ‘We Had To Stand Up’

د . إAEDSRر . س

A symbolic one hour strike to protest political interference in COVID-19 public health measures was held this morning with all public health doctors partaking.

“We cannot carry out a prolonged strike at the moment – we are in the middle of a pandemic and our work is essential.”

“However, we felt we had to stand up and be counted to express our concern for the health of the nation if things go on as they are,” the Medical Association of Malta said in a press release.

The protest was held between 8am and 9am and organised after a perceived u-turn on COVID-19 regulations from the government, particularly when it comes to bars.

Doctors working at swabbing centres were exempted from this directive.

Malta currently has 677 active COVID-19 cases.

