Maltese Doctors Carry One-Hour Long Strike Following U-Turn On Government Measures: ‘We Had To Stand Up’

A symbolic one hour strike to protest political interference in COVID-19 public health measures was held this morning with all public health doctors partaking.

“We cannot carry out a prolonged strike at the moment – we are in the middle of a pandemic and our work is essential.”

“However, we felt we had to stand up and be counted to express our concern for the health of the nation if things go on as they are,” the Medical Association of Malta said in a press release.