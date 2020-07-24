Maltese DJ Condemns Attacks On Partygoers Following Surge In COVID-19 Cases

A Maltese DJ has spoken out against people condemning partygoers for attending events during the COVID-19 pandemic following a surge in new cases linked to a hotel party weekender.

“It is not socially responsible to treat anyone who attended any type of event like some sick degenerate who disregards public health for his own entertainment,” Debrii said on his Instagram story.

“I think we all have our family and friends in our best interests and an occurrence such as this was beyond anyone’s expectations.”