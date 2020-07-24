Maltese DJ Condemns Attacks On Partygoers Following Surge In COVID-19 Cases
A Maltese DJ has spoken out against people condemning partygoers for attending events during the COVID-19 pandemic following a surge in new cases linked to a hotel party weekender.
“It is not socially responsible to treat anyone who attended any type of event like some sick degenerate who disregards public health for his own entertainment,” Debrii said on his Instagram story.
“I think we all have our family and friends in our best interests and an occurrence such as this was beyond anyone’s expectations.”
Some of Malta’s biggest summer events are feeling the heat after the spike in new cases with many criticising their decision to go ahead in light of the news.
Earlier today, popular hotel takeover Offline was cancelled abruptly following the spike.
“We’ll have to tone it down on the hugs and handshakes for now but if you really want to take care of one another, encourage testing, practice safety measures and safeguard each other’s mental health,” Debrii continued.
Debrii also let his fanbase know that he had taken the initiative to test for COVID-19 and the results come out negative, quelling any speculations people might have about his health.
“I also urge everyone to follow health and safety precautions, take care of one another and remain socially responsible.”