Maltese Dance Studio Forwards Rent Invoice To Robert Abela In Light Of New Scheme To Refund COVID-19 Fines

A dance studio has issued an invoice to Prime Minister Robert Abela demanding for a rent refund after it was announced that the government will be offering amnesty to those who breached COVID-19 measures.

The Dance Workshop vented its frustrations via an open letter addressed to Abela himself, noting that if the government has enough money to refund fines, then they’ll be more than happy to “refund our rent.”

“All things considered, as a law-abiding citizen, I have to pay the rent due, according to my obligations,” said Principal Teresa Stafrace.

“On the other hand, the fines were given to people who broke the law, so I think your government should consider my rent a more worthy cause.”

Like most businesses throughout the pandemic, The Dance Workshop had to shut its doors as part of a precautionary measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In doing so, the business is now at risk of going under.

“We are now facing the possibility of having to close our doors permanently due to the current crisis. Needless to say, as a result of not being able to honour our bills or earn a salary, I find myself stressed and unable to sleep,”

In an attempt to drive her point home, Stafrace attached an invoice for rent over the span of 80 days (the time period they’ve been closed) which comes to a total of €6,480.

Like many other sports and physical activities, The Dance Workshop still cannot open its doors despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

“If we are not able to return to the studios in the beginning of July then I will happily forward the rent invoice for the period of 1st June to 31st September,” she ended.

What do you make of this story? Let us know in the comments below