Maltese COVID-19 Victim’s Son Calls For Justice After His Father Discharged ‘Despite Serious Cough’

Charlie Cauchi, the son of an 89-year-old COVID-19 patient who recently passed away, has called for justice and answers about how his father was discharged from hospital despite displaying clear symptoms.

“Someone must be held responsible for discharging him,” Cauchi told Lovin Malta. “My father was elderly and his health was deteriorating but there’s a pandemic out there and he shouldn’t have been sent home with COVID-19 symptoms.”

Cauchi said his father Michael was undergoing quarantine at home after having brief contact with a positive case a few weeks ago, was swabbed at home and tested negative. During his quarantine period, he got a stroke, was rushed to hospital and was tested for COVID-19 as per procedure; once again, he tested negative.

Seeing as his quarantine period wasn’t up, he was kept in isolation at hospital.

According to the official version of events released by the Health Ministry, he wasn’t exhibiting any symptoms when he was discharged on 31st August.