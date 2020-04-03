Maltese COVID-19 Patient Sets Record Straight On Reports He Went To Work While Sick, Says He Developed Symptoms When He Got Home

A 48-year-old Maltese man who was one of the eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed yesterday has denied that he went to work while sick, stating that he only developed symptoms after he arrived home.

“I went to work as normal on 31st March, went home after my shift, had supper at around 6pm and then felt sick afterwards,” John Mifsud*, a factory worker, said. “I had diarrhoea which, as far as I know wasn’t mentioned as a COVID-19 symptom in the local media, but I searched online and found that it could be a possible symptom.”

“I immediately called in sick and dialled 111. I went to the Luqa testing hub the next morning and received my results a few hours later.”

Mifsud said he wanted to set the record straight after Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci confirmed yesterday that a 48-year-old Maltese man “had gone to work with symptoms”.

“Panic had erupted at work because people thought I had gone to work while sick,” he said, confirming that seven colleagues who work closely with him have since been quarantined.

He called 111 to clarify the situation and was told to send an email to a certain email address or call a certain phone number, but no one has answered his email or calls yet.

The patient said he has no idea how he contracted COVID-19, stating that his workplace has implemented strict social distancing and sanitary measures and that, besides work, he has only recently travelled to the supermarket.

“Perhaps I touched something but I don’t know.” Mifsud is being kept at home in isolation and said he is currently feeling fine.

“I’m here at home, cleaning the house more than I used to. I hope everyone who gets [COVID-19] feels the way I do right now.”

*The man’s name has been changed to protect his identity