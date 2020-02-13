Maltese Couple Aboard Cruise Ship Stranded Over Coronavirus Fears ‘Are Safe And In Good Health’
A ship carrying two Maltese citizens will finally be allowed to disembark in Cambodia after being stranded at sea after four other countries refused it entry… even though the ship’s operators are saying that no one aboard has the coronavirus.
The luxury cruise liner MS Westerdam is carrying 1455 guests and 802 crew members and has been floating around the South China Sea for 11 days over scares that the new virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, may be on board.
A Maltese couple is aboard the ship and it is understood that they are “safe and in good health” according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
The Ministry has been in contact with the couple’s family and will be following up on them and “ensuring their safe return to Malta’.
The MS Westerdam departed Hong Kong on February 1st and is expecting to dock in Sihanoukville, Cambodia later today.
Passengers aboard the cruise liner celebrated when news broke that they would finally be allowed to disembark, with operators Holland America Line thanking Cambodian authorities “for their support”.
Celebrating onboard the #Westerdam tonight. ???? pic.twitter.com/QqYCEZPKnH
— Christina Kerby (@ChristinaKerby) February 12, 2020
All passengers disembarking from the ship will be tested for the coronavirus as they leave, and it is understood that passengers will be returning to their home countries via flight. The cruise ship operators have pledged to fully refund the passengers.
It is believed the Maltese couple will be returning to Malta within days.
A government spokesperson said Malta’s airport is currently “monitoring” every passenger that enters the Malta International Airport for potential coronavirus symptoms. An isolation area has also been set up at Mater Dei in the event of a positive case of coronavirus in Malta, which, so far, has not been detected.