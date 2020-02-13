Maltese Couple Aboard Cruise Ship Stranded Over Coronavirus Fears ‘Are Safe And In Good Health’

A ship carrying two Maltese citizens will finally be allowed to disembark in Cambodia after being stranded at sea after four other countries refused it entry… even though the ship’s operators are saying that no one aboard has the coronavirus.

The luxury cruise liner MS Westerdam is carrying 1455 guests and 802 crew members and has been floating around the South China Sea for 11 days over scares that the new virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, may be on board.

A Maltese couple is aboard the ship and it is understood that they are “safe and in good health” according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Ministry has been in contact with the couple’s family and will be following up on them and “ensuring their safe return to Malta’.

The MS Westerdam departed Hong Kong on February 1st and is expecting to dock in Sihanoukville, Cambodia later today.

Passengers aboard the cruise liner celebrated when news broke that they would finally be allowed to disembark, with operators Holland America Line thanking Cambodian authorities “for their support”.