A Maltese construction worker was also injured in a Bormla wall collapse earlier today.

The wall collapsed at around 8am at Sqaq L-Erwieħ resulting in the death of a migrant worker.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani confirmed that a Maltese worker was also injured and rushed to Mater Dei. His condition is currently unknown.

Details of the migrant worker who died have yet to be released.

Investigations are ongoing.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below