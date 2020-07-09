Maltese Confectionary Store Operators Taken To Court For Repeatedly Failing To Wear Masks
Operators of a confectionary store have been taken to court for repeatedly failing to wear masks inside their establishment following several warnings.
The Health Ministry confirmed this when asked by Lovin Malta whether any legal action has been taken against businesses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for allowing people without masks to enter their premises.
“Legal action was initiated against the operators of a confectionery shop for failing to wear masks following various warnings,” a spokesperson said. “No fines can be issued in such circumstances but the contravener has to be taken to court for failing to abide with the mitigation measures issued in terms of the Public Health Act.”
Malta made the wearing of masks inside most establishments mandatory on 1st May, on the same day that it started lifting restrictions. However, the mask situation has been the subject of much confusion in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Robert Abela said there never was a legal obligation to wear masks but urged people to wear them anyway.
However, the Health Ministry later said that it is actually against the law not to wear masks inside establishments and that officials of the Environmental Health Directorate are still carrying out inspections to ensure compliance with the conditions.
Malta’s number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to nine today, after registering one more case and two more recoveries.
Cover photo: Stock photos