Maltese Confectionary Store Operators Taken To Court For Repeatedly Failing To Wear Masks

Operators of a confectionary store have been taken to court for repeatedly failing to wear masks inside their establishment following several warnings.

The Health Ministry confirmed this when asked by Lovin Malta whether any legal action has been taken against businesses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for allowing people without masks to enter their premises.

“Legal action was initiated against the operators of a confectionery shop for failing to wear masks following various warnings,” a spokesperson said. “No fines can be issued in such circumstances but the contravener has to be taken to court for failing to abide with the mitigation measures issued in terms of the Public Health Act.”

Malta made the wearing of masks inside most establishments mandatory on 1st May, on the same day that it started lifting restrictions. However, the mask situation has been the subject of much confusion in recent weeks.