Maltese Concept Transforming Parking Spaces Into Children’s Playgrounds Shortlisted For Architecture Festival

Playspace, a project by AP Valletta in collaboration with We Live Here and Valletta Design Cluster, consists of a game which prompts children to consider the spaces they inhabit through architecture props and stories. The game encourages play, discussion and imagination, inviting young participants to create new and fantastic scenarios for the realm of tarmac. AP, the firm behind iconic architecture in Malta like the new Parliament building and the Barrakka lift, first tested Playspace in 2018, thanks to the support of the Siggiewi Local Council. It has now made it all the way to the final 50 out of more than 250 submissions in the World Architecture Festival’s ‘Isolation Transformed’ competition.

WAF are looking to identify cutting-edge ideas for new narratives in public spaces with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the world to the radically re-think how we interact with one another. And we think Playspace ticks all the boxes. Playspace comes with a game kit, including a cardboard building kit and two game cards sets, to pick and discuss imaginary places in combination with activities. Each child draws a card from each set, discusses it within the group and, once everybody agrees on which imaginary place to build and for which activity, children build it together. It’s also a great way to keep children occupied and remain engaged during the requirements of a post-pandemic reality. Take a look at this little video that explains all about it:

The final 50 will soon be whittled down to 20 in November, with the winner being announced at the WAF in December. Every little helps and the jury will take likes and engagement into consideration when compiling its final shortlist. So go on this site and give the video a like and share it with anyone you know will love this innovative idea.