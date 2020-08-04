Maltese Community Kick-Starts Fundraiser For Orlando, The Worker Who Was Attacked And Left With Half A Salary

An online fundraiser has been launched to raise money for Orlando John Bright, the refuse-collection worker who was attacked by his boss and two work colleagues following a dispute over his salary.

As of yet, the fundraiser has gathered a total of €187 from 16 different backers.

Orlando was contacted by Amanda herself prior to the establishment of the fundraiser and is well-aware of the efforts being made to help his situation.

After working for at least 10 hours daily for 21 days, Orlando was paid the meagre amount of €250 – amounting to only €1.20 an hour.

Seeing as how he couldn’t afford transportation to work, Orlando took it upon himself to quit his job.