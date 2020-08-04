Maltese Community Kick-Starts Fundraiser For Orlando, The Worker Who Was Attacked And Left With Half A Salary
An online fundraiser has been launched to raise money for Orlando John Bright, the refuse-collection worker who was attacked by his boss and two work colleagues following a dispute over his salary.
The fundraiser was launched hours ago by Amanda Vella, who is seeking to compensate Orlando following the dispute which left him unemployed and virtually broke.
As of yet, the fundraiser has gathered a total of €187 from 16 different backers.
Orlando was contacted by Amanda herself prior to the establishment of the fundraiser and is well-aware of the efforts being made to help his situation.
After working for at least 10 hours daily for 21 days, Orlando was paid the meagre amount of €250 – amounting to only €1.20 an hour.
Seeing as how he couldn’t afford transportation to work, Orlando took it upon himself to quit his job.
After demanding the rest of his pay check, Orlando was turned down by his boss – shortly after, the conflict ensued.
When the company was approached for their comments, they claimed that Orlando had only worked for them for 18 days and had stolen €250 on the day he quit his job.
Nonetheless, Orlando denied ever stealing money from the company.
Orlando will be appearing on Lovin Daily tomorrow at 10am, Lovin Malta’s daily live news run-down.