Maltese Clothes Store Owner: ‘I Felt Shocked When I Learned We Could Reopen So Soon’

“However, in this current situation, I must say I will be forced to expose myself and my family to the virus for nothing, because when people aren’t going out, they’re not going to buy clothes to go out in.”

“I would have been very happy with this measure had it been announced at a better time because I’ve really missed my job and my clients,” Yunischka Scicluna Galea, owner of the Xik’s outlets, said.

With several non-essential retail outlets set to open tomorrow, the owner of a chain of Maltese clothes shops has warned the easing of restrictions has come too soon for shops like hers.

Besides predicting that business will be slow, Scicluna Galea questioned what she can do with her young child now that taking her to her grandparents during work hours is no longer an option.

“Even if I leave her at home, I can still infect her if I get infected myself,” she said.

And although businesses won’t be forced to reopen and will keep benefitting from the current wage supplement scheme regardless, Scicluna Galea argued that reluctant businesses will be pressured to open up when they see their competitors reopening.

“Some have told me not to open and my original plan was indeed to keep selling online only, but now I can see that many shops will open their doors even if they don’t agree. Since they will open, I will have to open too.”

“These are problems that could have been avoided had the measure been for clothes shops to continue selling online for now. Was there any need to tell us to open our doors when shops like mine that involve fashion and leaving the house are non-essential and hairdressers and entertainment venues are still closed?”

“Up until a week ago, I was looking forward to reopening with enthusiasm and determination. But now I feel half-hearted and sad and don’t feel as though it’s the right time.”

Shops which open their doors tomorrow must follow several restrictions to safeguard public heath.

Stores must ensure everyone who enters the outlet is wearing a mask, place hand sanitisers outside their outlet and mark two-metre lines for people ot maintain social distancing while queuing.

Shops must also declare the maximum number of clients allowed outside their outlets, calculated out by permitting one client for every ten square metres of interior space. Shop owners will have a right to refuse entry to people who look sick.

Clothes shops will not be allowed to open up their changing rooms and any clothes returned to their stores will have to be quarantined for 72 hours, the maximum length of time the coronavirus can survive on a surface.