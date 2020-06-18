Maltese Clinic’s Stem Cell Therapy Adverts Found In Breach Of Broadcasting Law

Stem cell therapy adverts by a Maltese clinic can no longer be shown on TV after the Broadcasting Authority ruled they break the law.

St Mary’s Clinic, a medical clinic in Mosta, offers stem cell therapy and has been broadcasting adverts of people recounting how their health problems have improved since receiving the treatment.

Some scientists believe stem cells, the human body’s ‘raw cells’ before they become specialised, can be used to treat conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, type 1 diabetes, spinal cord injuries and even Alzheimer’s disease.

However, they haven’t been officially proved as effective and remain experimental.