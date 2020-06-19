Maltese Civil Society Group Calls For Fresh Inquiry Into Egrant Case

A leading civil society organisation is calling for a fresh inquiry into the Egrant scandal following the announcement of a criminal investigation against former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

“Who does Egrant belong too?” Civil Society Network asked today in a new statement.

CSN’s call for a new inquiry comes following “serious doubts” cast on the integrity of the former police commissioner who was head of the police force while the investigation was being carried out into the offshore Panama company.

The result of the inquiry failed to identify who the owners of the offshore company were.

“The new inquiry should be broader in scope and should be done without the possibility of influence by the subjects of the inquiry,” CSN said in a press release.

Earlier this week, Magistrate Rachel Montebello launched a criminal investigation against former Lawrence Cutajar over his potential involvement in leaks from the Daphne Caruana Galizia case.

Egrant Inc. is a company with a structure set up in Panama, where the companies Hearnville and Tillgate were also set up. The latter companies were revealed to be owned by former minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

It was believed that the company was owned by Michelle Muscat, the wife of disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, following bombshell claims by Daphne Caruana Galizia.

