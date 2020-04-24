Maltese Cab Company Provides 260 Trips To Deliver Materials To Volunteers Making Face Masks For Asylum Seekers

eCabs is making 260 trips to deliver materials to volunteers making 6, 500 face masks for refugees and asylum seekers in Malta.

The Maltese cab company delivered 2,500 metres of elastic, 500 metres of fabric and 140 spools of thread to 130 volunteers around Malta who responded to a call by humanitarian organisation Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS), to produce face masks for the vulnerable communities of refugees and asylum seekers.

In a time of crisis, eCabs stepped up to the plate and offered their hand in the logistical aspect of the project by committing to deliver all the needed material to volunteers, who will sew the masks together, as well as the collection of and redistribution of the masks back to the NGOs.

“We are incredibly grateful for this service as it will make a huge difference to the project,” said Head of Fundraising and Project Management of MOAS, Christina Lejman.

“People have been so kind in donating their time and efforts, so to be able to get them the items quickly and reward their generosity is really amazing.”

130 volunteers answered the call by MOAS to aid vulnerable communities in Malta with each volunteer committing to producing at least 50 face masks over the coming weeks.

“We all need to make an effort to continue supporting these types of causes even when normality returns,” said CEO of eCabs, Matthew Bezzina.

“It was only natural for us to pitch into this project and contribute to its eventual success.”

eCabs has been at the forefront of several initaitives throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently announced that it is offering free lifts for people with disabilities who are in need of hospital visits during these troubling times.

