Maltese Cab Company Launches New Accessibility Service Offering Free Rides For People With Disabilities
eCabs is offering free lifts for people with disabilities who are in need of hospital visits during these troubling times.
The local taxi company has expanded its fleet to include a fully-equipped van with a motorised lift capable of serving wheelchair passengers.
In an effort to support the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, eCabs announced that it will be offering its van service free of charge to all people certified by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability.
“Our appeal to the public is to stay home and keep safe. However, there are persons who still need to visit a hospital, a clinic, or a health centre. Hence we decided to cover the full cost of the service for persons with a disability needing to go to their health appointments,” said CEO Matthew Bezzina.
15 eCabs drivers have been trained in Disability Equality Training by CRPD to enable them to support their passenger’s requirements in the most professional way possible.
The service will be available for the coming weeks and for persons with disabilities in need of hospital or clinic visits, be it public or private.
“We believe that our service can serve as an equaliser for persons with disabilities who require accessible transport. As leaders in the mobility sector we want to ensure that our business is an all-inclusive one and in line with the philosophy promoted by CRPD with whom eCabs has been collaborating at length to ensure this service meets all the necessary requirements”, Chief Officer for Marketing and Business Development, Simon Debono.