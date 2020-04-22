Maltese Cab Company Launches New Accessibility Service Offering Free Rides For People With Disabilities

eCabs is offering free lifts for people with disabilities who are in need of hospital visits during these troubling times.

The local taxi company has expanded its fleet to include a fully-equipped van with a motorised lift capable of serving wheelchair passengers.

In an effort to support the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, eCabs announced that it will be offering its van service free of charge to all people certified by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability.