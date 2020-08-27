Maltese Businesses To Get Electricity Bill Refund. Here Are The Details
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia launched the Electricity Bill Refund Scheme for Businesses.
This scheme will seek to refund up to 50% of business’ electricity bills for the months of July, August, and September.
Any businesses that benefitted from the COVID Wage Supplement – be it on Annex A, B, or C – are deemed eligible for the refund scheme.
A budget of €35 million has been allocated to this scheme, which is planned to support over 16,000 businesses.
Whilst businesses with a single outlet can claim up to €1,500 through this scheme, others with more than one outlet and electricity bill can receive up to €7,500.
The amount refunded is calculated as follows:
The exact amount a business is eligible for will be calculated based on these two criteria – i.e. both the number of distinct electricity accounts and the number of employees benefitting from the COVID Wage Supplement.
As of 1st September, Malta Enterprise will start emailing an application to all the businesses and self-employed that benefitted from the COVID Wage Supplement.
Interested parties will be required to submit their account number, a scanned copy of an electricity bill received before July 2020, a signed and scanned Enterprise in Difficulty Declaration form, and a signed and scanned Aid Received form.
Malta Enterprise will proceed to verify the amount paid by the applicant on electricity bills for the three months with ARMS.
The closing date for this scheme is still to be announced.