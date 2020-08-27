Maltese Businesses To Get Electricity Bill Refund. Here Are The Details

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia launched the Electricity Bill Refund Scheme for Businesses.

This scheme will seek to refund up to 50% of business’ electricity bills for the months of July, August, and September.

Any businesses that benefitted from the COVID Wage Supplement – be it on Annex A, B, or C – are deemed eligible for the refund scheme.

A budget of €35 million has been allocated to this scheme, which is planned to support over 16,000 businesses.

Whilst businesses with a single outlet can claim up to €1,500 through this scheme, others with more than one outlet and electricity bill can receive up to €7,500.

The amount refunded is calculated as follows: