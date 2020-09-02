Maltese Businesses Can Now Get A Rent Refund. Here’s How The Scheme Will Work

Maltese businesses, damaged by the whirlwind that is COVID-19, have long been crying out for the government to assist them with their rent and this help has finally come.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia launched the long-awaited scheme today and this is how it’s going to work.

Any businesses that benefitted from the COVID Wage Supplement – be they on Annex A, B, or C – and are leasing out a building are eligible for a refund on rental agreements covering the year 2020.

This scheme covers rental agreement that entered into force before 9th March 2020 and are commercially related. Eligible businesses must rent out their property from the private sector specifically for carrying out of economic activities.

Here’s how much businesses can claim: