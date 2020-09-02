Maltese Businesses Can Now Get A Rent Refund. Here’s How The Scheme Will Work
Maltese businesses, damaged by the whirlwind that is COVID-19, have long been crying out for the government to assist them with their rent and this help has finally come.
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia launched the long-awaited scheme today and this is how it’s going to work.
Any businesses that benefitted from the COVID Wage Supplement – be they on Annex A, B, or C – and are leasing out a building are eligible for a refund on rental agreements covering the year 2020.
This scheme covers rental agreement that entered into force before 9th March 2020 and are commercially related. Eligible businesses must rent out their property from the private sector specifically for carrying out of economic activities.
Here’s how much businesses can claim:
Businesses with one leased outlet may claim up to €2,500 while businesses with two outlets may claim up to €4,000 so long as between 10-19 of their staff are receiving the COVID-19 wage supplement.
This aid increases according to the business’ size, with the maximum €7,500 available for businesses with five or more outlets who have 40 or more employees on the wage supplement.
Malta Enterprise will pay it out in instalments until the maximum aid is reached.
Interested applicants must submit a copy of their rental agreement, proof of last payment (which should cover full or part of 2020), a signed and scanned Enterprise in Difficulty Declaration form, and a signed and scanned Aid Received form .
Malta Enterprise will send out an email to businesses eligible for this aid next week.
Businesses who require further assistance are invited to contact Business First by calling 144 during office hours or by sending an email on regeneration@maltaenterprise.com.