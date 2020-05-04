Maltese Bus Drivers Have A Right To Deny Boarding To Unmasked Passengers

د . إAEDSRر . س

Bus drivers have a right to deny boarding to passengers who aren’t wearing a mask or visor, Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

“Passengers are obliged to wear a mask or visor and the driver has a right to refuse boarding if they aren’t wearing them,” Gauci said at her press conference today.

As of today, new directives oblige shop visitors and bus commuters to wear masks so as to prevent people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus from infecting others.

Although there are no fines envisaged for people who disobey these directives, shop owners and now even bus drivers have been advised by the health authorities not to accept customers who aren’t wearing a mask.

However, bus commuters told Lovin Malta that they spotted several passengers not wearing masks today, with the bus driver allowing them on board anyway.

Malta Public Transport appealed to everyone to cooperate with the new measures, stating that bus drivers have been informed about the new guidelines and that is the responsibility of every passenger to abide with the law.

