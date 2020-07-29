د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Bitcoin Trader Arrested For Importing Explosives Released On Bail

A 34-year-old man arrested over the alleged importation of C-4 explosives and a radioactive polonium plot has been released on bail.

Jomic Calleja has been released from Corradino Correctional Facility on a €45,000 personal guarantee and a deposit of €5,000.

He was arrested back in March and pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted importation of an explosive after the conclusion of a police investigation that started back in August 2018.

Investigations had started after police received information that Calleja was set to import the C-4 explosives. It is also believed that there were plans to import radioactive polonium material as well, material that can be fatal when used on humans.

It is as yet unknown who or what the dangerous materials were meant for. 

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech approved the request for bail when it was made to her. Superintendent George Cremona and Inspector Omar Zammit are leading the prosecution.

