Maltese Assistant Head Warns Non-Obligatory School Attendance Being Abused

It’s only been a few days since Malta reopened schools, but a primary school assistant head has warned she’s already seeing signs of abuse over the fact physical attendance is non-compulsory this scholastic year.

Roberta Argento, assistant head of the San Ġorġ Preca College primary school in Paola, raised her concern directly to Prime Minister Robert Abela during a political rally this afternoon.

“One of the challenges we’re facing is that of non-obligatory attendance, which can lead to abuse. I’m not referring to vulnerable children but children who are [missing school] out of fear or even carelessness.”

“How will the government address this challenge we’re living through to guarantee the continuous psychological, social and emotional development of our children? How will it monitor this situation, particularly with regards children who are living in difficult social situations, something we unfortunately face on a daily basis?”

Overall though, Argento said she’s pleased at the way schools reopened, thanking the staff for going out of their way to make everyone feel safe and noting that several children are voluntarily wearing masks and visors inside the classroom, even though this measure isn’t obligatory for students younger than eleven.

Abela’s response was to urge parents not to diminish the importance of providing their children with a quality education.