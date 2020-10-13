Maltese Architecture Firm Commissioned To Design Lift Tower For Parisian Hospital

Presently, Hôpital Avicenne functions as a university-hospital catering for the Parisian population, however its roots are considerably different.

Maltese architecture firm AP Valletta has been commissioned to design the new lift tower for the Hôpital Avicenne in Paris.

This hospital opened its doors back in 1935 in a bid to cater to North African migrants who had traveled to the Paris area.

Nowadays, the facility covers over 90,000 square meters and sees more than 500,000 patient visits in a single year.

AP Valletta is behind some of Malta’s most iconic architectural feats – from the new parliament building to the Barrakka lift.

