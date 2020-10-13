د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Architecture Firm Commissioned To Design Lift Tower For Parisian Hospital

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Maltese architecture firm AP Valletta has been commissioned to design the new lift tower for the Hôpital Avicenne in Paris.

Presently, Hôpital Avicenne functions as a university-hospital catering for the Parisian population, however its roots are considerably different.

The lift extension will be located in an existing courtyard and will be developed in collaboration with the firm’s partner Bruno Michel.

This hospital opened its doors back in 1935 in a bid to cater to North African migrants who had traveled to the Paris area.

Nowadays, the facility covers over 90,000 square meters and sees more than 500,000 patient visits in a single year.

AP Valletta is behind some of Malta’s most iconic architectural feats – from the new parliament building to the Barrakka lift.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Twenty-Three Power Boats Confiscated By Maltese Customs Because They Were Headed For Libya

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK