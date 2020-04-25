Maltese Anti-Terrorism Police Charge Five Men For Exporting Vessels To Libya In Breach Of EU Sanctions

Malta’s anti-terrorism police have charged five people for transporting two Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats to Libya in breach of EU sanctions.

James Fenech, the owner of Maltese vessel chartering company Sovereign Charters Ltd, four of his employees and the company itself were prosecuted yesterday and pleaded not guilty.

Police have accused the vessel chartering company of exporting two RHIBs to Libya back in June 2019 without receiving permission by the Maltese authorities.

The vessels were allegedly going to be used as a contingency plan to evacuate workers of an unnamed UAE company out of Libya in the eventuality that the situation in the North African country escalates.

Superintendent George Cremona, responsible for the anti-terrorism unit, said the investigation focused on the breach of sanctions against Libya but was also looking into alleged money laundering.

The Criminal Court has accepted the police’s request for an attachment order, a freezing order and the sending of letters rogatory to the foreign jurisdictions concerned.

The accused have all pleased not guilty and have been granted bail subject to certain conditions.

Cover photo: Left: James Fenech