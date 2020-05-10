Maltese Ambassador Resigns Following Shameful Facebook Status Comparing Angela Merkel To Hitler

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Ambassador to Finland has stepped down from his position after he came under scrutiny for posting an outrageous Facebook status in which he compared Germany’s Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler.

According to The Times of Malta, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo confirmed that Michael Zammit Tabona has resigned.

His resignation comes after he posted an insensitive status in which he claimed that Merkel had “fulfilled Hitler’s dream” to control Europe.

Lovin Malta reached out to Evarist Bartolo for a comment but was unable to get in contact with the Minister.

Michael Zammit Tabona is a hotelier and restaurateur who forms part of the Fortel Group which heads the Fortina Hotel.

The company has come under fire in recent months over the application for a jetty in a public part of St Julian’s Bay. Meanwhile, the Fortina Hotel’s change of use from a hotel to offices and residential developments have also raised eyebrows.

Fortel Group is also linked to Captain Morgan Cruises, the tourism ferry service currently housing migrants outside Maltese territorial waters at a reportedly high fee.

