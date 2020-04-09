Maltese Activist Group Calls For Mandatory Face Masks In Public As COVID-19 Continues To Spread Locally
Maltese activist group Civil Society Network is calling for the mandatory wearing of face masks in public areas in light of the ever-increasing spread of COVID-19 via local transmissions.
The activist group is also appealing for masks to be handed out to the public free of charge.
“A measure such as this should resemble similar ones adopted in other EU states, namely Czechia, where failing wearing a medical mask, the mouth and the nose should be covered by a scarf to provide minimal protection,” the lobby group said in a Facebook press release.
Lovin Malta ran a Facebook poll in which it asked the public whether wearing masks in public should be made mandatory – 60% of respondents said yes.
Malta has now reached a total of 299 COVID-19 coronavirus patients with the majority of recent patients contracting the virus through local transmissions.
A 92-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man have also fallen victim to the virus.