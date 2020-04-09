Maltese Activist Group Calls For Mandatory Face Masks In Public As COVID-19 Continues To Spread Locally

د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese activist group Civil Society Network is calling for the mandatory wearing of face masks in public areas in light of the ever-increasing spread of COVID-19 via local transmissions.

The activist group is also appealing for masks to be handed out to the public free of charge. 

A measure such as this should resemble similar ones adopted in other EU states, namely Czechia, where failing wearing a medical mask, the mouth and the nose should be covered by a scarf to provide minimal protection,” the lobby group said in a Facebook press release. 

Lovin Malta ran a Facebook poll in which it asked the public whether wearing masks in public should be made mandatory – 60% of respondents said yes.

Malta has now reached a total of 299 COVID-19 coronavirus patients with the majority of recent patients contracting the virus through local transmissions.

A 92-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man have also fallen victim to the virus.

Should wearing masks in public be made mandatory? Let us know in the comments below

