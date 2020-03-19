Maltese Abroad Affected By Travel Suspension Will Receive Help From Foreign Affairs Ministry

Maltese nationals who have had their flights cancelled as a result of the temporary suspension will be able to seek assistance from the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs.

It was announced yesterday that all inbound flights to Malta will be temporarily suspended as of 11:59 pm on the 20th of March.

However, anyone holding a Maltese passport or residence permit and who has or will have their flight to Malta cancelled will be able to reach out to the Ministry for assistance.

The Ministry also emphasised that anyone wanting to leave the UK should do so immediately by contacting their travel operator or airline to make arrangements to leave as soon as possible while commercial flights from the UK are still operating.

Travellers who do not manage to return to Malta by midnight between the 20th and 21st March are urged to contact the Situation Centre at the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs (MFEA) by no later than Saturday 21st March.

The ministry will seek to provide assistance only to those who register by this date.

Anyone entering Malta will also be subjected to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period.