Maltese Abortion Activists ‘Hugely Disappointed’ President George Vella Is Addressing Pro-Life Rally

A Maltese pro-choice group has expressed its disappointment after President George Vella announced he would be attending and speaking at a pro-life manifestation in Valletta this Sunday.

“George Vella’s address at the ‘Manifestation In Favour Of Life’ is an astounding insult to all those who care about civil rights and equality in our country,” Voice For Choice said today.

The activist group, which is the first Maltese pro-choice coalition made up of civil society organisations and individuals campaigning for reproductive rights, said that he was now legitmising groups that stood against some of the modern rights on the island.

“He is sharing a podium with individuals and organisations who have strongly opposed, and still actively oppose, a whole plethora of hard-earned civil rights including the right to divorce, the right to reproductive assistance in the form of IVF, access to contraception, and LGBT rights including equal marriage and adoption rights,” the group pointed out.

“Without even going into the merits of the abortion issue, George Vella’s address at this event will give prominence and legitimacy to organisations associated with extreme right-wing ideologies.”

The group then noted that another President had recently attended a similar anti-abortion event: Donald Trump.

“We urge His Excellency and the Office of the President to consider the sentiment of all Maltese citizens who care about and have benefitted from civil rights and equality in our country, and to distance themselves from these ideologies and organisations,” they ended.

Vella will be addressing a rally this Sunday at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta. Following a march in the streets and a mass in the cathedral, Vella will address the public inside the Cathedral’s Oratory.

What do you think of Vella’s planned address?