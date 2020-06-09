Working Students Are Now Eligible For Malta’s Wage Supplement Scheme

Malta’s working students will now be eligible for the COVID-19 wage supplement.

The new measure was announced as part of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s new economic stimulus package, the fourth one since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and working pensioners will be eligible for the wage supplement scheme according to where they work.

Those who work in the tourism accommodation, travel agents, language schools, events organisers, and transport industries will be eligible for the full €800 amount.

Students who fall under Annex A of the current wage supplement will be eligible for €600 for full-timers and €375 for part-timers until the end of September.

Prior to this, working students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were not eligible for the wage supplement and were left with mounting expenses and little to no income.

Students will be eligible for the new wage supplement as of the month of June. It won’t be backdated, which means they won’t be entitled to receive a wage supplement for March, April and May.

University student organisation Pulse, who campaigned for the wage supplement scheme, took to Facebook to celebrate the news.