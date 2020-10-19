Malta’s Vouchers Are Back With A Twist… Here’s What You Need To Know

د . إAEDSRر . س

Residents of Malta and Gozo will benefit from another round of vouchers to boost the economy crippled by COVID-19.

Each eligible person will receive €100 worth of vouchers like the first batch, however this time, more dedication will be given to supporting retail outlets and other non-hospitality businesses that had to close during lockdown.

In fact, €40 out of the €100 will go to these businesses while the remaining €60 can be spent at restaurants, bars, hotels or any establishment licenced by the Malta Tourism Authority.

Their denominations will be different this time as they’ll be split into €10 or €15 vouchers. 

The incentive announced as part of the 2021 budget, will cost around €50 million.

In the first round of vouchers, people were given €80 to spend at establishments licensed by the MTA, such as hotels, restaurants and bars, and €20 to spend at a retail outlet or service that was closed as a result of the virus.

The scheme, which had been extended to the end of October, was a roaring success, helping keep business afloat at a time when tourism has declined significantly due to pandemic restrictions.

Are you excited for more vouchers?

