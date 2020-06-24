Malta’s US Embassy Will Not Comment On Keith Schembri’s FBI Claims In Caruana Galizia Investigation While Case Is On-Going

Malta’s US Embassy will not comment on former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri’s disputed claims that he coordinated the FBI’s involvement in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination while the case is ongoing.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, the embassy said that it is US government policy to not comment on active legal cases.

Schembri had said under oath twice, most recently in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech, that he was the one to call up the US Embassy to coordinate the FBI’s involvement in the case at least five minutes after finding out about the murder. Schembri claims he spoke directly with US Charge D’Affaires Mark Schapiro.

However, Inspector Kurt Zahra has said in court that it was inspectors on-site who coordinated their involvement. This was echoed by former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar who said that Schembri “absolutely” did not bring the FBI onboard.

Meanwhile, well-informed sources close to the investigation have told Lovin Malta that the request was actually made by Superintendent George Cremona, who is the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Unit & Criminal Intelligence Unit.

It remains to be seen whether Schembri will be investigated for potentially committing perjury, with the police refusing to comment on the case when asked Lovin Malta.

He is still under investigation over his involvement in the murder with his “fraternal” friendship with Fenech being exposed in court.

Fenech has claimed that he was fed information on the investigation directly from Schembri and others, including former Deputy Police Commissioner Valletta. These details included the arrest of the three men charged with carrying out the murder, a potential pardon, and information that the suspects’ phones were wiretapped.

