Malta’s Teachers’ Unions Clamp Down On Parents Day, Prize Day And Open Days Over Virus Concerns 

Concern over the COVID-19 coronavirus has disrupted life at schools, with both teachers’ unions instructing its members not to participate in any indoors activities that include the participation of more than 30 people.

The directives, issued today by both the Malta Union of Teachers and the Union of Professional Educators, impact popular school activities such as Parents Day, Prize Day, open days and other indoors activities involving the participation of more than 30 people.

The UPE has gone a step beyond, instructing its members not to attend any meetings organised by the Ministry of Education or other entities and to refrain from working in placed which are not sufficiently well-ventilated.

Both unions had previously already issued strong directives to prevent the potential spread of the virus, including refusing to assign and correct homework to sick students, refusing to keep sick students in class and not attending mass gatherings such as mass or school assemblies.

After Malta confirmed its first three cases of the coronavirus last weekend, both unions appealed for calm at schools, urging teachers not to succumb to unnecessary panic.