Malta’s Teachers Union Requests COVID-19 Guidelines For School Closures

Malta’s largest teachers’ union has officially requested guidelines in case schools have to close due to COVID-19.

“It is evident that the high number of daily positive cases and alarming virus transmission in the community is impacting schools, educators, students and families. At any time, some schools will have to close. However the criteria which shall lead to such closure is not known,” Malta Teachers Union (MUT) wrote in a statement.

It called for a uniform approach without distinctions made for state and non-state schools.

Malta registered its largest-ever spike in COVID-19 cases today, with 204 new patients found in the last 24 hours.

New measures have been announced to curb its spread, like mandatory masks in public places and an 11pm curfew on bars.

All schools reopened this month, in a mixture of online and offline learning as well as masks, and social distancing rules for students and teachers.

