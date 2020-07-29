Malta’s Teachers Told To Move O-Level Revision Classes Online As A Health Precaution

Teachers at the government’s O-level revision classes have been instructed to move their classes online as of this Friday as a health and safety precaution “in view of the current situation”. A coordinator of one of the five revision class centres in Malta yesterday sent a circular to its teachers with advice on this new procedure. Although students will receive their lessons online, teachers will still have to physically attend the revision class centres. Teachers were also instructed to collect their students’ email addresses and advised to also ask them for their phone numbers just in case. This development comes amidst a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, and the email to teachers specifically refers to the move as a health and safety precaution.

However, Education Minister Owen Bonnici told Lovin Malta it has long been his ministry’s plan to split this summer’s revision class session into physical and online components and that this move online wasn’t conditioned by the COVID-19 situation. Bonnici argued that online learning poses certain advantages to secondary students, such as an element of comfort, and that the government’s plan to open schools on 28th September hasn’t changed. Yet this development caught some parents completely off guard. “My daughter went to class today and was given a pile of books…[students] were then told it will be online from now on,” a parent said,, confirming that she hadn’t been informed in advance that the classes will be split into physical and online learning components. “Why would it be a safety precaution? The kids are in masks, small groups and socially distanced, and yet festi and Paceville are allowed.”