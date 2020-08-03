Malta’s Teachers Receive Fresh E-Learning Guidelines In Case Schools Stay Closed

د . إAEDSRر . س

A fresh set of guidelines detailing different scenarios for Malta’s schools has been published by the education ministry.

Teachers and LSEs from kindergarten up until secondary level received guidelines for three different schooling scenarios: if all students return to schools come September, if attendance is alternating or if education must occur online for the new scholastic year.

Educators are instructed to adapt their syllabus and modes of teaching accordingly, in either a mixture of remote and offline learning, shifting entirely online or with social distancing measures should all students return.

In the case that schools remain closed until 2021, kindergarten teachers are advised to send recorded messages for their students, meet children online, seek permission to record the session and send it to those who can’t attend.

Students of higher levels would cover their syllabi in varying depths according to whether their physical presence is permitted. 

Extract taken from the guidelines for kindergarten

Last week, Education Minister Owen Bonnici insisted that schools were to open in a business-as-usual fashion from 28th September. However, with a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases linked to mass events, these different scenarios won’t be excluded.

Meanwhile, PN councillor and teacher Justin Schembri doubted Bonnici’s approach.

“While Minister Owen Bonnici sounded convinced last week that schools will open normally this September, this e-mail contradicts his confidence. This confirms that there is a lot of work being done behind closed doors and therefore I doubt Bonnici’s control of the situation, as he would have to give his assurance in Parliament.”

What do you think of this?

