د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Tattoo Studios Can Finally Open This Friday Under Strict Conditions

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Tattoo studios, some of the cleanest environments in everyday Maltese business, were left fuming after they were prohibited from opening a few weeks ago. However, this is all set to change with the government allowing them to reopen their doors from Friday.

According to recently published mitigation measures, tattoo studios will need to ensure that the maximum number of clients inside the studio is one person per four square metres.

Two metre-high acrylic or tempered glass barriers will also need to be fitted in reception areas. Hand santisers must also be made available.

Meanwhile, work stations will also need to be fitted with barriers and maintain a two-metre distance from one another. The barriers and all surfaces used must be disinfected after every client.

Face masks or visors will need to be worn by clients, staff, and suppliers who enter the studio. Stickers will need to be set up to indicate social distance with the studio also required to keep a log of all people who visit the studio to aid with contact tracing. Booking should be done online or over the phone.

Inspections will be made by authorities to ensure measures are being followed.

Studio owners will have the right to refuse entry to any client they feel are visibly unwell or have respiratory symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose or sore throat.

Share with someone desperate to get a tattoo!

READ NEXT: Here’s What Going To A Museum Or Cultural Site In Malta Will Look Like From Friday

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK