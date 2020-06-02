Malta’s Tattoo Studios Can Finally Open This Friday Under Strict Conditions

Tattoo studios, some of the cleanest environments in everyday Maltese business, were left fuming after they were prohibited from opening a few weeks ago. However, this is all set to change with the government allowing them to reopen their doors from Friday.

According to recently published mitigation measures, tattoo studios will need to ensure that the maximum number of clients inside the studio is one person per four square metres.

Two metre-high acrylic or tempered glass barriers will also need to be fitted in reception areas. Hand santisers must also be made available.

Meanwhile, work stations will also need to be fitted with barriers and maintain a two-metre distance from one another. The barriers and all surfaces used must be disinfected after every client.

Face masks or visors will need to be worn by clients, staff, and suppliers who enter the studio. Stickers will need to be set up to indicate social distance with the studio also required to keep a log of all people who visit the studio to aid with contact tracing. Booking should be done online or over the phone.

Inspections will be made by authorities to ensure measures are being followed.

Studio owners will have the right to refuse entry to any client they feel are visibly unwell or have respiratory symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose or sore throat.

