Malta’s Talented Advertising Industry On Show After Agency Makes It To Final Two In Prestigious International Competition

Malta’s talented advertising and marketing sector is finally getting some well-deserved recognition after local powerhouse Anchovy Studios made to the final two of a highly prestigious international competition.

Anchovy’s collaboration with Dr Juice for their #Boosted campaign has made to the finals of the viral video category at the 10th edition of The Lovie awards which celebrates the very best of internet campaigns.

Anchovy partnered with Dr Juice to deliver a weird and wonderful campaign that used influencers to showcase the freshest products on the island. You can learn all about the campaign over here: