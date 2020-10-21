Malta’s Talented Advertising Industry On Show After Agency Makes It To Final Two In Prestigious International Competition
Malta’s talented advertising and marketing sector is finally getting some well-deserved recognition after local powerhouse Anchovy Studios made to the final two of a highly prestigious international competition.
Anchovy’s collaboration with Dr Juice for their #Boosted campaign has made to the finals of the viral video category at the 10th edition of The Lovie awards which celebrates the very best of internet campaigns.
Anchovy partnered with Dr Juice to deliver a weird and wonderful campaign that used influencers to showcase the freshest products on the island. You can learn all about the campaign over here:
DrJuice Case Study from ANCHOVY. on Vimeo.
Anchovy is the first Maltese agency to ever be recognised at the Lovie Awards and now they need all your help to secure the win!
All you need to do is vote for their campaign and show support for local creatives. Just click over here and vote for the awesome campaign. Voting closes tomorrow, so make sure to share it with your family, friends, colleagues, and even your neighbour once you’ve submitted your vote.
Share with someone who needs to support this amazing Maltese brand!