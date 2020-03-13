Malta’s Supermarket Rushes Could Soon End As Prime Minister Confirms Plan To Restrict Queues

Discussions are underway to restrict queues from forming at supermarkets, Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus has led to mass panic at popular supermarkets, with huge queues forming as people stock up on food. However, people have warned that this behaviour is actually counterproductive as one is more at risk of contracting the virus when surrounded by other people.

“It doesn’t make sense that people cannot gather together at entertainment venues together but can gather at supermarkets,” Abela said. “While everyone will still be able do their shopping as usual, we’ll reduce the number of people gathered there at the same time.”

He reiterated that there is no reason for people to panic buy, stating that Malta’s food stocks are sufficient. A helpline, 21411411, has been set up to assist people in quarantine, which includes the delivery of food to their homes.