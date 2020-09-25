Malta’s State School Reopening Postponed To Mid-October

Students will return to school a week later than planned, with the Ministry revealing that schools will reopening over the week between 7th and 14th October.

Students’ exact start dates depend on which year group they form part of.

Parents and custodians of children attending state schools will be receiving detailed information about this from their respective schools.

Despite this delayed re-opening, educators will still be returning to school this coming Monday 28th September.

In a statement, the Education Ministry emphasised the importance of the physical re-opening of schools.

“We believe that quality education for our children is best delivered in person, in schools,” the Ministry said.

“This is confirmed by experts in education, both local and foreign, and by health authorities in Malta and abroad – it is therefore our duty to provide this quality education, that is in person, in schools.”

Prior to the opening of schools, independent assessors registered with OHSA, are inspecting each and every school to certify whether safety measures were successfully implemented in each venue.

“We did that to make sure that all measures prescribed by the health authorities were undertaken for the benefit of all students, educators, parents and employees in schools,” the Ministry continued.

“We appeal for the co-operation of all those involved so that all measures are adhered to at all times.”

