Malta’s State Schools Welcome Back Students For First Time Since COVID-19 Shutdown

All of Malta’s state and religious schools will open their doors to students for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island today.

Schools shut down back in March soon after the first cases were registered on the island. They were scheduled to reopen last week. However, it was delayed by a week following a rise in COVID-19 cases. Some independent schools opened last week.

Public health guidelines for schools include placing “the least number of students possible” in each classroom to create more space and ensuring a physical distance of 1.5 metres between students in all directions is maintained throughout lessons.

 

Several educators and students from four different schools have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, prompting a fresh call from the Union of Professional Educators to shift everything back to online learning.

However, Prime Minister Robert Abela back the reopening, insisting he will follow the health authorities’ advice on the issue.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici published a video of support to the many teachers and students starting their first day of the scholastic year during a pandemic.

