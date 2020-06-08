Malta’s Stamp Duty On Property Will Drop To 1.5% For Buyers In Bid To Kickstart Industry

Malta’s government is reducing the stamp duty for both sellers and buyers in the property market to help boost the sector following a COVID-19 shutdown.

Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed the measure during the announcement of a stimulus package to aid Malta’s recovery from the pandemic and global recession.

The measure applies to anyone still under a promise of sale agreement or konvenju and will cover properties up to €400,000. The scheme will be available up until March 2021.

For buyers, the stamp duty will drop from 5% to 1.5%, while for sellers it will drop from 8% to 5%.

Speaking during a press conference, Abela said that the scheme could cost up to €32 million.

Malta’s first-time buyers’ scheme will be extended to people who also bought a garage.

