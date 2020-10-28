Malta’s Six-Person Limit Cannot Be Enforced For Private Gatherings But Is Recommended

Malta’s six-person limit cannot be enforced within private residences, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has revealed, urging the public to still exercise the rule in private spaces.

The six-person limit was introduced by the health authorities last Monday, alongside a number of other measures seeking to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Malta. Prior to Monday, the limit on public gathers was ten people.

“My appeal is that what we say cannot happen in public – that is, that there cannot be groups of more than six people – shouldn’t happen privately,” Fearne said.

“We cannot go into people’s private residences and check whether there’s six, eight or ten people there. So no, it cannot be enforced. It all depends on people’s sense of civil responsibility and the fact that we should be taking care of each other.“

“Let’s understand that we’re implementing these measures to ensure our own wellbeing,” Fearne concluded.

Malta’s COVID-19 numbers witnessed a bit of a dip today, with the islands registering 75 new virus patients and 74 new recoveries over the last 24 hours. That being said, Malta’s active cases remains at 1,915, an all-time high for the nation.

What do you make of this?