Malta’s Shoppers Should Wash Groceries Just In Case They’re Contaminated With COVID-19, Charmaine Gauci Advises

Shoppers should wash the groceries they purchase so to eliminate any possibility of them contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus from someone who might have been infected with the virus while shopping, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has advised.



“We’re working with supermarkets to increase the capacity for them to do home deliveries,” Gauci said, when asked by Lovin Malta for her advice to grocery shoppers.

“There are also small, local grocery stores who, with the help of local councils, are also doing deliveries of grocery shopping as well as delivery from medicine offered by the government.”

“These are all services introduced to reduce the number of people who are going out to shop.”

Malta has had two cases of supermarket employees test positive for COVID-19, one a member of Lidl in Ħal Safi and another in Naxxar’s Valyou. Both outlets have been fumigated as a result.

“Supermarkets are also making efforts to identify people who have symptoms before they enter and are disinfecting their premises regularly,” Gauci added.

“For those people who can’t shop online or who can’t receive deliveries and therefore must go out to shop, it’s important to try and avoid peak times to avoid other people and to wash their shopping with water and soap in case someone who had symptoms of COVID-19 touched it before you.”

Malta has confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients up to 337. Two have died and 16 have recovered.

Tag someone who needs to know this advice