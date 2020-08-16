Malta’s Former Shanghai Consul Charged With Money Laundering, With Over €500,000 Cash Found At Home

Aldo Cutajar, Malta’s former Consul General in Shanghai, has been charged with money laundering after police discovered €500,000 in cash during a raid on his home and a further $400,000 in a Dubai bank account.

The Times of Malta reported that Cutajar, who is the brother of Civil Service Head Mario Cutajar, was arrested yesterday and arraigned earlier this morning.

Aldo Cutajar’s wife Isabel, was also charged with the same offences. Both pleaded not guilty.

A bail request was turned down by Magistrate Josette Demicoli.

No more details were given at the moment.

Cutajar was appointed to the role in May 2018, a year after Sai Mizzi, the wife of controversial former Minister Konrad Mizzi, stepped down from the role.

Sai Mizzi would have earned €558,000 from taxpayers’ money, on an average of €13,000 per month, by the time her contract officially expired in February 2017 following the six months extension granted her by the ministry.

