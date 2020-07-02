Malta’s Sexual Health Clinic Is Still Not Accepting Non-Urgent Appointments

Malta’s sexual health service, the GU clinic, is still not accepting non-urgent appointments despite the resumption of a normal schedule for most of Mater Dei’s service at the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Sources who phoned up the GU clinic were turned away when calling to make an appointment, telling them to call in July because they were only seeing serious cases for the time being.

GU clinic is the only government-sponsored means to access sexual health services, including the diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted infections. It was reopened along with other outpatient departments in June, but for some reason, it is still not accepting appointments.

Lovin Malta is yet to receive a reply from the Health Ministry on the issue.

Recently, it was uncovered that less than 2% of the population visited the clinic last year, whilst five people contracted HIV every month and 798 people contracted HPV in 2019.

Whilst the clinic is known to be understaffed and under-resourced, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne’s promise to double the staff headcount by last September has not yet materialised.

Gay rights activist groups expressed their disappointment at lack of progress for HIV treatment for patients which are currently outdated in Malta. They also pointed to neglect of the GU clinic and lack of sexual health service in Gozo and said the situation fell short of expectations considering Malta’s position as the best in the world for LGBTQ+ rights.

