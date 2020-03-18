د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Schools Will Remain Closed Until At Least 17th April

Schools, educational institutions and childcare centres across Malta will remain closed until at least 17th April, the government has confirmed.

“Following consultation with the health authorities, the period in which schools, educational institutions and childcare centres will remain closed has been extended,” the government said in a statement.

“The government wants this extension to last until the end of the scholastic Easter holidays, that is until Friday 17th April. The government reserves the right to deliver further pronunciations closer to this date following consultations with the health authorities.”

