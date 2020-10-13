Malta’s School COVID-19 Risk Assessment More Complex Than Quarantining Entire Classrooms

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has confirmed that the health authorities aren’t automatically quarantining entire classrooms whenever a COVID-19 case is found but are conducting a risk assessment based on numerous factors.

Prof. Gauci told Lovin Malta that this risk assessment takes into consideration whether the positive case is an adult or a child, with studies so far showing children are less likely to transmit the virus.

The risk assessment also takes into account the age of the children in the classroom, whether they were wearing masks or not, whether the positive person had symptoms, and the duration and proximity of contact between children during their time in classroom, break and elsewhere.

Schools have reopened this month despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, with the government warning it cannot afford to delay the educational progress of children any longer.