‘Malta’s Sacrifices Must Not Be Lost’: Commissioner For Health Joins Call Against Large Events

Malta’s Commissioner for Health has echoed calls to ban large events as active COVID-19 cases reach triple digits.

“In the past months, our healthcare professionals, the general public and businesses made huge sacrifices. It has to be ensured that what has been achieved is not lost,” Commissioner Charles Messina explained.

Malta’s medical community have threatened industrial action if the government doesn’t ban mass gatherings by Monday, whilst party and festa organisers have voluntarily postponed or cancelled their events after some were linked to new COVID-19 clusters.

However, tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has downplayed calls made by the public to ban mass events, instead suggesting that “clearer and more definite health protocols” are put in place.

Active cases in Malta currently stand at 112, with 46 patients in the community and 66 rescued migrants.

