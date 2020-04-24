د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Roadworks Ordered To Stop As Islands Run Out Of Space To Dump Waste

Malta’s roadworks must come to a halt on Monday as the island runs out of space to store construction debris and other types of similar work-related waste.

“Infrastructure Malta is ordering you to suspend all works currently being carried out by your good self on behalf of Infrastructure Malta with immediate effect as from Monday 27th April 2020,” Infrastructure Malta chief Fredrick Azzopardi said in a letter sent to all contractors today.

The letter, which was revealed by the Times of Malta, goes on to give the reason for the suspension: “lack of availability in dumping sites for the disposal of construction and demolition waste”.

A lack of dumping space poses a health risk to workers, and as such, roadworks have been suspended until the Environment and Resources Authority can find a viable solution for any new waste that is generated.

“Unequivocally, this imposes a safety and health risk, not only on the sites but also on any personnel working therein.”

Cover photo: Infrastructure Malta

